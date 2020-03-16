close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Punjab CM orders better facilities for pilgrims from other provinces

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed that pilgrims arriving from other provinces to Punjab be provided with best facilities and properly looked after. Usman Buzdar directed the provincial and district administration to leave no stone unturned in properly taking care and looking after pilgrims. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor affairs of providing the best facilities to pilgrims as they should not face any trouble or inconvenience.

