Covid-19 threat

Archaeological site in Takht Bhai closed

By our correspondent

MARDAN: The district administration has closed the archaeological site at Takht Bhai for two weeks in the wake of Covid-19 emergency. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Aneela Faheem and Additional Assistant Commissioner Zahid Kamal sealed the archaeological site for public use for two weeks. Official said that that district administration also asked the wedding halls to stop holding functions. The administration said strict action would be taken against violators of the government directives. The district administration officials also checked the educational institutions.