Imran said he’ll fix Jang/Geo: Sirajul Haqj

Mon Mar 16, 2020
March 16, 2020

Imran said he'll fix Jang/Geo: Sirajul Haq

March 16, 2020

MATIARI: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said Sunday it was not for the first time that media was being suppressed in Pakistan. Addressing a public meeting here, he said the editor-in-chief of Jang and Geo has been arrested but the government has failed to describe his crime. Senator Sirajul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan is on record as having said that he would fix Jang and Geo.

