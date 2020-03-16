Afghan policeman shoots dead four colleagues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Four police personnel were killed when their colleague opened fire on them in Kandahar province on Sunday. According to officials, the incident occurred in Zheray district of the province and the policeman who fired escaped from the area and joined the Taliban. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.
