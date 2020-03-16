Haider Imam Rizvi electedvice chairman of Sindh Bar Council

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Sunday elected Syed Haider Imam Rizvi Advocate as its vice chairman for the year 2020.

A meeting of the bar council was held at its office at the Sindh High Court under the chairmanship of Additional Advocate General Mohammad Sarwar Khan. The SBC members elected Rizvi as the vice chairman.

The SBC members also elected Shafqat Raheem Advocate as the chairman executive committee, Amanullah Yousufzai Advocate as the disciplinary committee chairman and Yasir Arafat Shar Advocate as the benevolent committee chairman.