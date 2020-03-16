Suspected robber gunned down by security guard

A suspected robber was gunned down by a security guard in a bid to foil his alleged robbery attempt at a bungalow in the Defence Housing Authority on Sunday.

The incident took place at a bungalow located at Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, within the limits of Darakshan police station. A man who is yet to be identified was shot dead by the security guard, the Darakshan police said, adding that they had detained the security guard, namely Afzal, and initiated an investigation.

According to SHO Azam Gopang, the bungalow owner told the police that the robber entered the bungalow for looting cash and other valuables; however, the security guard managed to catch him after which a fight broke out between.

During the scuffle, the security guard shot and killed him, the bungalow owner told the police. The police said they had registered a case and an investigation was under way.

Elderly man gunned down

An elderly man was critically wounded on Sunday in a firing incident in Janjar Goth in Sohrab Goth within the remits of the Site Superhighway police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as 60-year-old Kajal Khan, son of Gul Sher Mehsud. According to SHO Naveed Soomro, police found two empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

Police said the incident took place near the victim’s home, adding that Khan was targeted by two men on a motorcyclist. One of the motorcyclists shot him while he was going to dump garbage near his home.

Police suspect that the incident could have occurred over a personal enmity. They said they were investigating the case from different angles. No case was registered till the filing of this story. Further investigations are under way.

Body found

The body of a drowned man was found near Hassan Shah Mazar within the limits of the Port Qasim police station.

Police said rescue workers retrieved the body and transported it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased person is yet to be identified and seems to be around 50 years old. Police said the body was around 10 days old. Further investigations are under way.

‘Fraudsters’ arrested

The Rangers and police arrested four alleged fraudsters in separate raids in the city on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the suspects were arrested during raids in Nagan Chowrangi and Clifton areas. The arrested suspects are Asif, Rana Shahid, Yasin and Munawar Bukhsh.

During an initial course of interrogation, it was revealed that their gang was comprised of around 22 members who operated in Sindh and Punjab, said the spokesperson. The arrested suspects had been involved in taking millions of rupees from the people by assuring them that their invested amount will be doubled, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspects did not even return the basic investment to the people.

They have so far taken Rs9.3 million from 21 people, the spokesperson said, and added that raids were under way to arrest the remaining members of the gang. The suspects were later handed over to police for legal proceedings, the spokesperson said.

Three suspects held

The Sacchal police arrested three suspects, identified as Shakirullah, Zubair Khan and Umer Khan, during a raid conducted in Bhittaiabad area. The police claimed to have recovered in from their possession. The police have registered cases against them and an investigation is under way.

AVLC arrests suspect

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested what they described as a repeated offender and a habitual motorcycle lifter. A spokesperson for the AVLC said the arrested suspect was also involved in street crime and that one stolen motorcycle and a 30bore unlicensed pistol were found in his possession.

The suspect was a habitual motorcycle lifter and had been involved in many cases, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspect had earlier been arrested twice. The suspect had been identified as Khalid Murtaza, the spokesperson said, adding that legal proceedings against him were under way.