Shadab disappointed at Islamabad’s exit

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan was left hugely disappointed by his brigade’s loss in their must-win outing at the hands of Karachi Kings which put them out of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

“I am very disappointed as we could not live up to the billing,” Shadab told a post-match news conference after his side lost a tight clash.

Set to score 137, Kings raced to the target with four balls to spare after losing six wickets. Islamabad became the first team to exit.

Shadab said the youngsters in his team must have learnt a lot during their campaign. “In the next tournament we will perform better,” said the international leggie.

“I was telling the boys that if we get the wickets of Sharjeel and Babar the things could come under our control. In the first five overs, Kings dominated. Later on we fought back and the match was in our hands but in the last three overs Kings played very well. We were 20 runs short,” he said.

Shadab was happy to have proved himself as an all-rounder. “Yes, I am happy that I have proved myself an all-rounder but it would have been fantastic had we won,” he said.

Shadab appreciated his both overseas and local players. “Our overseas players were performing very well. So were our local boys,” he said.

When asked about his chances to become Pakistan’s limited overs captain in future, Shadab said he was not thinking about that. “I don’t think about future and am enjoying the present. If you start thinking about future and past it brings you under pressure,” he said.

About pinch-hitter Sharjeel Khan he said it was a good sign that he was coming into his natural flow.

Asked whether he considered himself a batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder, he said: “I am a bowling all-rounder but I did not click in bowling. Batting was a bonus and I showed my worth there. For Pakistan whenever I get a batting chance I will try to perform well,” he said.