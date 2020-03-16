I just had very, very mild cold: Ferguson

AUCKLAND: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has said that he is “happy to be home” after arriving in Auckland on Sunday.

After reporting a sore throat to the New Zealand team management on Friday, Ferguson was sent for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) tests and then asked to isolate himself in his hotel room.

“Certainly got a few texts on Saturday but I was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms and happy to be home now,” he said. Ferguson was in Sydney to play a three-match ODI series, but with the New Zealand government increasing travel restrictions, including a mandate that said people coming back from Australia had to go under self-isolation for 14 days, the series was called off a third of the way through.

Well before that, news of Ferguson’s condition emerged, but the man himself thinks it was blown out of proportion. “No. Probably a bit over-exaggerated as to how I was,” he said. “I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy [Simsek, physio] and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself.

“It was strange certainly playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd. For sure, that was an odd experience. At the same time, we were a little bit disappointed with how the game ended up. And yeah, that night I was sort of taken to get swabs and talked to the doctor there and fortunately all was good and yeah happy to be home.”

New Zealand’s border restrictions were supposed to go in place at midnight on Sunday and while the rest of the team were able to return home on Saturday itself, Ferguson had to stay back in Sydney as precaution and could only travel on the day of the deadline.

“We had pretty clear comms from our support staff. We knew if we got back tonight it’d be all good,” he said. “So when we got the negative test for the virus last night we just took it as we can and then it was nice to come home today.”