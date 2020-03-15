Yemen rebels close Sanaa airport

SANAA: Yemen´s Huthi rebels said on Saturday they would suspend passenger flights in and out of Sanaa airport for two weeks to prevent the introduction of novel coronavirus.

A Saudi-led military coalition battling the rebels has long controlled Yemen´s airspace and the capital´s airport had served only rare United Nations and humanitarian flights since 2016.

But the Iran-allied insurgents announced "the temporary halting of all passenger flights" for two weeks, starting Saturday. Yemen has not to date announced any cases of the COVID-19 illness, but the poor state of health infrastructure would mean that such an outbreak could be catastrophic.