Yemen rebels close Sanaa airport

SANAA: Yemen´s Huthi rebels said on Saturday they would suspend passenger flights in and out of Sanaa airport for two weeks to prevent the introduction of novel coronavirus.
A Saudi-led military coalition battling the rebels has long controlled Yemen´s airspace and the capital´s airport had served only rare United Nations and humanitarian flights since 2016.
But the Iran-allied insurgents announced "the temporary halting of all passenger flights" for two weeks, starting Saturday. Yemen has not to date announced any cases of the COVID-19 illness, but the poor state of health infrastructure would mean that such an outbreak could be catastrophic.
