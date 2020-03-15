Temperature checks for all in close contact with Trump

WASHINGTON: The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump reiterated Friday that he had not been tested for the novel coronavirus despite coming into contact with several people who have tested positive.

Contrary to medical advice, the president was also seen shaking hands all round as he gathered his coronavirus response team at the White House on Friday.

"SOCIAL DISTANCING," the president tweeted early Saturday, before briefing reporters at the White House on the pandemic response. Before the briefing, a member of the White House medical team Saturday took the temperature of all journalists wishing to attend.

Trump had surprised reporters on Friday saying he'll "most likely" get a test for the virus -- reversing his earlier stance -- but a White House doctor later walked that back, saying Trump "remains without symptoms" and did not need to be tested.

Acting Brazilian ambassador Nestor Forster was the second Brazilian to test positive among a group who visited the president's Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida last weekend. He had sat at Trump´s table for dinner.