close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
March 15, 2020

India releases eight Pakistani prisoners

National

S
Sabah
March 15, 2020

LAHORE: India released eight Pakistani prisoners on Saturday and handed them over to Pakistani officials at Wagha border. The handing over of the prisoners took place in the presence of Pakistani High Commissioner in New Delhi. The prisoners have been identified as Abdul Rashid, Mehmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfaullah, Feroze Javed, Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed. All the prisoners had crossed the Indian border mistakenly.

Latest News

More From Pakistan