India releases eight Pakistani prisoners

LAHORE: India released eight Pakistani prisoners on Saturday and handed them over to Pakistani officials at Wagha border. The handing over of the prisoners took place in the presence of Pakistani High Commissioner in New Delhi. The prisoners have been identified as Abdul Rashid, Mehmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfaullah, Feroze Javed, Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed. All the prisoners had crossed the Indian border mistakenly.
