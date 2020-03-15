Speaker cancels all NA standing committees, PAC meetings

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Saturday directed for cancellation all the meetings of the standing committees, Public Accounts Committee and its sub-committees and special committees of the National Assembly till further orders.

The decision was taken in the wake of taking as a precautionary measure from the Coronavirus. According to spokesman of the National Assembly, the notifications for the cancellation of the meetings of the standing committee, Public Accounts Committee and special committees of the National Assembly has already been issued.

In order to prevent Parliament House from the coronavirus, on the directions of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been directed on Saturday to initiate immediate measures. The directions were issued vide letter by NA joint secretary administration on Saturday. The CDA had been directed to conduct complete and effective fumigation of the Parliament House from inside and outside. The CDA had been further directed to wash stairs, lobbies, corridors and parking areas with germicides in order to prevent the premises of Parliament from the virus.