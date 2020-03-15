Court allows family to meet Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make arrangements for meetings of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman with his family members in accordance with the law.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's son Mir Ibrahim Rahman, mother and wife Shaheena Shakil had approached the court, seeking permission to visit Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on a daily basis. The applicants through their counsel stated that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an old and sick person who needs medicines and other additional items for the safety of his health regularly. The counsel pointed out that the visit by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s family on a daily basis is vital to ensure the provision of medicines, food and other items. There is a serious health risk due to various ailments and if the above-mentioned facilities are not provided on a daily basis to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, his health will go down. He added that if the permission to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's family members to visit him on a daily basis was not granted, he would suffer irreparable loss detrimental to his health and life.

After hearing arguments, Accountability Court-I Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan accepted the application and directed the NAB to proceed in accordance with the law and SOP on the subject and facilitate the meeting.