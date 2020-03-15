Karachi Kings secure PSL semifinal berth

KARACHI: Karachi Kings became the second team in the HBL PSL 2020 to secure a semi-final berth with a four-wicket win over Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium on Saturday. With this defeat, Islamabad United, the two-time champions, are knocked out of the tournament. Kings’ chased down the 137-run target with four balls spare as Umaid Asif hit the winning runs by dispatching Rumman Raees for a boundary over mid-off fielder. Kings were on their way to a comfortable win when United captain Shadab Khan dismissed Colin Munro (11 off 24) and Iftikhar Ahmed (one off four) in the middle-phase of the innings which lightened up the contest. Zafar Gohar dismissed King’s captain Imad Wasim (26 off 34) on the first ball of the 17th over as the home side slipped to 106 for five from to 90 for two. Kings were provided a blistering start by Sharjeel Khan, later named man of the match for his 14-ball 37. He smashed two sixes and two fours off Musa Khan in the first over of the run chase. The left-handed opener spanked Zafar for two consecutive sixes in the next over to help Kings pile up 35 runs from the first two overs.

Sharjeel put a sparkling 60-run opening stand – stretching across first five overs – with Babar Azam (19 off 20).

Sharjeel was Kings’ first wicket to fall as he was trapped LBW by Akif Javed and Babar followed him back in the next over as Kings lost both openers without any score added to the total.

A 30-run partnership between Delport and Imad followed which provided stability to the run chase.

Earlier, Islamabad United, asked to bat first, made 136 for the loss of six wickets.

With 37, Hussain Talat top-scored for United. The all-rounder struck four fours in his 30 ball stay.

United looked on course of setting a high total as they were 76 for two by the end of the first half of their innings with Hussain well-set at the crease and in-form Shadab, the fourth highest run-getter this season, joining him.

But, the dismissal of Shadab (12 off 14) by Arshad Iqbal on the penultimate ball of the 11th over turned the innings on its head as United managed only 54 runs in the last nine overs.

The wicket of Hussain on the last ball of the 14th over off Iftikhar Ahmed’s off-spin sparked a brief collapse as United lost three wickets for 19 runs and slipped to 116 for six from 97 for three.

Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Arshad and Iftikhar picked up a wicket each, while Colin Ingram, United’s last wicket to fall, was run-out.

Karachi Kings will play their last group match against Quetta Gladiators today at the National Stadium. The match will begin at 7pm.