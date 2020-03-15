close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
S
Sabah
March 15, 2020

India frees eight Pakistani prisoners

National

LAHORE: India has released eight Pakistani prisoners on Saturday as they were handed over to Pakistani officials at Wagha border in Lahore.

The handing over of Pakistan prisoners took place in the presence of Pakistani High Commissioner in New Delhi and it has remained in contact during the entire process of handing over prisoners to Pakistan.

