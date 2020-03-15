PML-N should issue notice to Shahbaz: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday wished Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would have issued show cause notice to Shahbaz Sharif, asking him about his plan of homecoming.

In tweets, Dr. Firdous said show cause notices had been sent to MPAs. “I wish, the party of having democratic values, would have sent show cause to Shahbaz Sharif to ask him about his return to the country,” she maintained.

She continued that a show cause would have also been sent to the party’s Quaid, who had laid the foundation of Changa Manga politics in Pakistan.

Dr. Firdous claimed that PML-N was united on one narrative and so was the case with the joint opposition, which also stood divided and their narrative was to save themselves from the National Accountability Bureau and cover up their wealth.

“That is why, the people of the party are demanding of their leader to return home. The history is testimony to the fact that both PPP and PML-N accept results of the elections, only in which they win,” she contended.

She alleged that PML-N was unmatched in terms of playing havoc with the national economy and then sending their wealth abroad through TTs to strengthen their own economy, leaving masses in the marsh of loans. “People have got rid themselves of the fascist rule of PML-N,” she contended.