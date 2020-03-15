Afghan govt delays Taliban prisoners’ release plan

KABUL: The Afghan government has postponed its plan to release Taliban prisoners, a senior official said on Saturday, throwing a precarious peace process between the insurgents and Kabul into deeper crisis.

President Ashraf Ghani earlier this week announced that the authorities would free 1500 insurgents as a "gesture of goodwill" before negotiations begin, in an attempt to resolve one of the long-running disputes that had roiled talks.

The insurgents had earlier rejected the offer and demanded that up to 5000 captives are released ahead of talks, citing the US-Taliban deal signed last month that excluded Kabul.

On Saturday Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, told AFP that "the prisoners´ release has been delayed" to allow more time to review their identities. "We have received the lists of the prisoners to be released. We are checking and verifying the lists, this will take time", he said.