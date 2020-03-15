Pakistan has world’s best National Response Programme: WHO

KARACHI: World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, has lauded Pakistan's efforts in tackling coronavirus, noting that the country had come up "with one of the world’s best National Response Programme against the virus".

The WHO official urged people to follow the precautionary and preventive measures to avoid contracting the lethal virus, which is extremely contagious but not as lethal as some other members of the coronavirus family.

“Pakistan has timely come up with one of the world’s best National Response Programme against COVID-19 and it is being implemented very effectively. Authorities are doing their job and now it is the responsibility of the people to follow the instructions and take preventive and precautionary measures to avoid contracting the viral disease”, Dr Mahipala said while speaking exclusively to The News during his visit to Karachi.