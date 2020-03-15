PTI has failed to deliver on pledges: Sirajul Haq

KARAK: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was voted to power on the slogan change, but it could not deliver on the election pledges.

He was addressing the students of a religious seminary at Dagar Nari. He claimed that there was no difference in the policies of the past and the incumbent government.

“This government is the continuation of the Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan People’s Party governments,” he said, alleging that those who had claimed to establish a state on the Madina state model added to the miseries of the common people.

Instead of resolving the real issues of the people, the government gave the gifts of unemployment, poverty and inflation to the people, which have made the lives of the poor masses miserable, he added.

The dollar, the JI leader said, had gained in value while the rupee had weakened due to the poor economic policies of the government.

“The system of governance being in vogue in the country favours the corrupt,” he said, adding that the country could not progress in the presence of inefficient rulers.

He claimed that only the JI had the ability to put the country on the track of development and provide it an able leadership.

Sirajul Haq said that coronavirus has played havoc across the globe, therefore, efforts were needed to counter the possible outbreak of the disease in the country.