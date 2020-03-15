Probe into embezzlement of funds launched

MANSEHRA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has launched an inquiry into an alleged embezzlement in funds meant for desilting of irrigation channels in Siran valley of district.

“We have launched an inquiry into embezzlement of funds withdrawn from national exchequer in the name of desilting irrigation channels in Lower and Upper Siran canals,” Uzair Awan, the circle office ACE, told reporters on Saturday.

He said that his department had received complaints that government earmarked funds for desilting of irrigation channels every year since long but that money was being embezzled by contractors hand in glove with black sheep in irrigation department.

Awan said that funds meant for the desilting of upper Siren canal and Lower Siren canal were embezzled. “Those involved in this financial corruption scam might be taken to justice under relevant laws,” he said.