Fear of coronavirus spread: KP government decides to shut all OPDs in LRH

PEAHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to shut all outpatient departments (OPDs) in the province’s largest public sector health facility - Lady Reading Hospital - from tomorrow, fearing that coronavirus could either infect patients or their attendants.

The hospital spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, confirmed that there would be no OPDs from Monday in the hospital, apparently due to fear of transmission of the coronavirus.

He, however, said their emergency services would remain open round-the-clock.

Most of the senior physicians in LRH had politely opposed when the government decided to accommodate coronavirus patients there.

They were of the opinion that it could cause a huge damage to other patients, their attendants as well as thousands of health workers in the hospital in case any positive cases was brought to the hospital.

“The hospital has a very weak administration and can’t present a real picture to the government.

Everyday, 4000 to 5000 patients come to OPDs along with two to four attendants with each patient.

It was not a good idea to choose the busiest hospital like LRH for these sensitive patients,” said a senior physician in the hospital.

Pleading anonymity, he said majority of the senior faculty members had lost interest in their work after the Board of Governors (BoG) ignoring their years of experience sidelined them and appointed junior doctors as chairpersons of their departments and empowered them to make important decisions.

Even a key position of the medical director of the hospital is held by an assistant professor.

According to the faculty members, they were afraid that the hospital administration would shut down the hospital for other patients and it proved correct when the LRH administration announced suspending OPDs due to coronavirus.

“There is no confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it would be a sheer injustice to deprive thousands of poor patients from services offered to them in OPDs.

The chief minister and health minister should take notice and declare any hospital away from the city population for coronavirus patients,” said the senior physician in LRH on condition of anonymity.

He said the government had itself created panic by shutting down educational institutions and postponing examinations in the province.

In LRH, which has been declared the main health facility for coronavirus patients, officials told The News that they had demanded of the government to provide them some adequate facilities including ventilators, but not provided yet.

“The easiest job is to declare emergency but what else? Would you believe, we have only two ventilators in the new faculty declared a dedicated place for coronavirus patients.

We demanded 50 more but not provided yet. And in case it becomes an epidemic, then we would need hundreds of ventilators,” said the official.

Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, a chest physician and focal person of coronavirus for LRH, said they had not received any positive patient so far.

He said if tested positive, a patient would need to spend at least 15 days in quarantine.