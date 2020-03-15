Dozens detained at Russian Opp protest

MOSCOW: Moscow police detained dozens of people at a protest against “political repressions” near the headquarters of the Russian security service, including a well-known human rights activist.

The protest demanding to free political prisoners was called by supporters of men convicted this year on terrorism charges, many of whom said in court they had been tortured by the FSB security service.

Mostly young protesters turned up to participate in picketing near the FSB building, with some unfurling signs calling the security service the “Federal Service of Lawlessness” while others shouted “Shame!”

The OVD Info website, which tracks detentions at political protests, listed 35 people as detained by police, adding that some were hurt in the altercations. An AFP correspondent at the scene estimated about 30 detentions.

Veteran human rights campaigner Lev Ponomaryov, who chairs the For Human Rights organisation, was among those detained in the sweep by national guard and police, which announced via loudspeaker the action is not authorised. He was seen arguing with police that pickets don´t require authorisation, before being led to a police bus.

A court in Penza region last month handed terms between six and 18 years to seven young men who were accused of creating a terrorist organisation called “Network” with the goal of overthrowing the government. They all denied charges in court, and most said they had been tortured in custody with electrodes and beatings to extract confessions since their arrests in 2017 and 2018.

Two other defendants in the case are still on trial in St. Petersburg.

Putin signs Russia´s constitutional reform law: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed the package of constitutional reforms he had proposed, including a clause giving him an option to run for two more terms.

The Kremlin has published the 68-page law spelling out the constitutional reforms on the official website. Putin´s signature triggers a special procedure for the package, which differs from the way laws usually go into effect.

The reforms will be sent to the Russian Constitutional Court which has a week to rule on whether to approve the law, which would reset Putin´s constitutional limit on terms in power. The law will then be voted on by the Russian public.

The Kremlin has named April 22 as the day of the vote, and Russia´s Senate Speaker Valentina Matvienko on Saturday told journalists that the voting “must take place despite various worries about coronavirus.”

Some speculated in recent weeks that the Kremlin will initiate voting over the internet, which the opposition has slammed as a sure way to falsify the result.

Putin, 67, stunned the country on Tuesday when he backed a last-minute proposal to add a condition to the reform package for his possible return to the Kremlin after 2024, when he is constitutionally required to step down.

The measure, added on the day when the State Duma lower house was voting for the reforms, was swiftly passed and the bill subsequently sailed through the upper house and regional parliaments.