Slovak PM presents cabinet to president

BRATISLAVA: Slovak PM-designate Igor Matovic on Saturday presented the line-up of his four-party centre-right government to the president, two weeks after his OLaNO party swept to power on promises of combatting corruption.

OLaNO ousted the populist-left Smer-Social Democracy from power last month by galvanising voter outrage over the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and the high-level graft that his death exposed in the eurozone member of 5.4 million people.

Matovic, a 46-year-old self-made millionaire and former media boss, said the four parties sealed a coalition agreement on Friday and would reveal the cabinet nominees next week.

“We want to give President (Zuzana Caputova) sufficient time to get acquainted with the names and decide if our nominees will be able to take over the responsibility for their respective ministries,” Matovic told reporters on Saturday.