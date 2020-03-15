TV gigs and salty slips: a week on the US campaign trail

WASHINGTON: A candidate who came fourth in a three-way race, a new career in talk shows and a technical slip made while insulting a voter to his face: this was the latest week on the US campaign trail.

Even though there are only three candidates left in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination, Tulsi Gabbard failed to make it into the top three in the states that voted on Tuesday. With former vice president Joe Biden in pole position ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the Hawaii congresswoman was pipped to a podium finish by candidates who had already dropped out. Third place on “Super Tuesday II” went to former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren, both of whom had already dropped out.