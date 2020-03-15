Romanian lawmakers endorse PM in vote of trust

BUCHAREST: Romania’s centrist Prime Minister Ludovic Orban won a parliamentary vote of confidence by a large margin as expected, on Saturday, with all parties seeking to end a political stalemate and focus on reining in the spread of coronavirus. President Klaus Iohannis asked the interim premier to form a government on Friday. Cabinet ministers quarantined themselves for two weeks, after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected lawmaker. “It’s been 286 votes for the government out of 309 cast ballots and 23 MPs voted against it,” a senior ruling party deputy told Reuters. Lawmakers toppled Orban’s minority Liberal government at the beginning of February, but he has continued running the country on an interim basis with limited powers.