Jordan closes mosques over virus

AMMAN: Jordan said Saturday it would halt flights, close its land borders and shut down schools, places of worship and public gatherings to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz told official news agency Petra that “all flights into and out of the kingdom will be suspended from Tuesday until further notice”.

He said exceptions would be made for cargo flights and those carrying diplomats and staff of international organisations, providing they follow health ministry guidelines — including a two-week quarantine.

“All land and sea crossings and airports are closed except for cargo,” he added, saying Jordanians in neighbouring countries who needed to return could do so but would also face quarantine.

He also announced that the country´s mosques and churches would be closed and that hospital and prison visits would be suspended.

Razzaz also announced a two-week closure of all educational institutions from Sunday, the start of the working week.

He said all public gatherings would be cancelled and urged citizens to stay in their homes as much as possible.

Jordan has so far announced one case of the COVID-19 illness, but Razzaz said the new measures were taken “in light of accelerating global developments, to protect the nation and its citizens.”