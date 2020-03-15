Quick Shot favourite for Mir Ikram Cup race today

LAHORE: Six Madhu Bala Plates and Mir Ikram Memorial Cup are the races scheduled for the 29th day winter meeting 2019-2020 on Sunday, March 15.

As the acceptances with order of running goes the fifth race of the day is the Ikram Memorial Cup with a lineup of six three to four years age ponies and fillies. As all the races are of 1000 metres distance the competition will be tough. Except of the cup, all races are of class VII and different divisions. The cup race, however, is of class VI and IV division and will saddle off at 2.30 pm while the day will start at 12.30 pm.

First Madhu Bala Plate race favourite for win is Crown Jewel, place Turab Prince and fluke Anmole One while the line-up also includes Sajju Star, Black Storm, Classic Lady, Dancing Beauty, Sheba, Bano, Smiling Again, Shania Princess and Naveed Choice.

Second race favourite for win Safdar Princess, place Love For Win and fluke Golden Pound while the line-up also includes Chan Punjabi, Punjabi Munda, Miss Bray, Trick Or Treat, Take Care, Miss Ravi Road and Tell Me.

Third race favourite for win Qalandra, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Push The Limits while the line-up also includes Red Boy, Evening Star, Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Stella, Ask Me and Lucky Time.

Fourth race favourite for win Jan-e-Fida, place Silken Black and fluke Big Foot while the line-up also includes Sweet Golden, After Hero, Minding, Mery Pass Tum Ho, Dil Jan, Neeli The Great and Mehak.

Fifth Mir Ikram Mahmood Memorial Cup race favourite for win Quick Shot, place Miss Bulbul and fluke Zandora while the line-up also includes Shah The Great, Barbarian's Charge and Final Call.

Sixth race favourite for win Amazing Runner, place Missing My Love and fluke Legacy while the line-up also includes Salam-e-Lahore, Marmaris, Lail-o-Nihar, Your Flame In Me and Prince of Lion.

Seventh race favourite for win Khan Jee, place User and fluke Khadim while the line-up also includes Dream Secret, Drums Of War, Believe Me, Banaras Prince, Gondal Choice, Banjo and Miss World.