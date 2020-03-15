Railways defeat ATML by 3-2

LAHORE: Railways defeated ATML by 3-2 goal in the PFF-B Division Football League Match held at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

General Manager Railways/President PRSB Shahid Aziz was the Chief Guest. Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood, Manager Railway Football Team Sheikh M Anwar, Account Officer PRSB Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Mir Arshad Pervaiz Zulfiqar Ali Advocate President DFA Lahore, M Riaz Coordinator, Rauf Bari Manager Competition, M Amin Tahir, Shamas Pervaiz, Hasnain Abid, Imran William also present. Waheed Murad Match Commissioner, Naeem Zaidi Tariq Masood Referee Accessor, Adeel Anwar, Zubair Shahzad, Ejaz Azeem, M Arshad and M Aslam was the referee.