Railways defeat ATML by 3-2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Railways defeated ATML by 3-2 goal in the PFF-B Division Football League Match held at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu, Lahore.
General Manager Railways/President PRSB Shahid Aziz was the Chief Guest. Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood, Manager Railway Football Team Sheikh M Anwar, Account Officer PRSB Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Mir Arshad Pervaiz Zulfiqar Ali Advocate President DFA Lahore, M Riaz Coordinator, Rauf Bari Manager Competition, M Amin Tahir, Shamas Pervaiz, Hasnain Abid, Imran William also present. Waheed Murad Match Commissioner, Naeem Zaidi Tariq Masood Referee Accessor, Adeel Anwar, Zubair Shahzad, Ejaz Azeem, M Arshad and M Aslam was the referee.
LAHORE: Railways defeated ATML by 3-2 goal in the PFF-B Division Football League Match held at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu, Lahore.
General Manager Railways/President PRSB Shahid Aziz was the Chief Guest. Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood, Manager Railway Football Team Sheikh M Anwar, Account Officer PRSB Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Mir Arshad Pervaiz Zulfiqar Ali Advocate President DFA Lahore, M Riaz Coordinator, Rauf Bari Manager Competition, M Amin Tahir, Shamas Pervaiz, Hasnain Abid, Imran William also present. Waheed Murad Match Commissioner, Naeem Zaidi Tariq Masood Referee Accessor, Adeel Anwar, Zubair Shahzad, Ejaz Azeem, M Arshad and M Aslam was the referee.