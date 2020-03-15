PTF to distribute hefty cash prize among Davis Cup Play-off winning team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced $ 12000 to be distributed among Davis Cup World Cup Play-off team that defeated Slovenia 3-0 last week in Islamabad.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF praised outstanding performance put in by Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan and the entire staff in pinning down strong European outfit.

“We got winning prize money from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and pooled some more from PTF kitty to award cash incentives for the team.” The PTF will be rewarding Aisam Qureshi ($5,000), Aqeel Khan ($3,000), and $1,000 each to the other team members, Muzammil Murtaza, M Abid and Heera Ashiq, as well as the non-playing Captain, Mushaf Zia “They have made the country proud.

The outstanding performance put in by Aqeel and Aisam have ensured Pakistan stays among the top teams of the world. We have announced what the best we could have done. Now the federal and provincial governments should could come forward and put in their share.

The team has achieved a big landmark for the country as such their services should be recognized,” he said. In his announcement message Salim S. Khan said: "It's a matter of great delight and pride for me, the PTF, and surely the whole nation, on the win and the manner in which Aisam and Aqeel snatched victory from players with much higher world rankings. This is just a token for what they have achieved for the country not only in this tie but throughout all these years."

Adding, he said "I must take this opportunity to remind the government to appreciate the huge importance of a victory against the European country, something that totally surprised the international tennis community.

The government must urgently attend to the matter and give the team much deserved cash rewards. Athletes that keep our flag flying high must be recognized at all levels, to keep their morale high and to continue their efforts to train even harder."