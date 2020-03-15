close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
March 15, 2020

Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

March 15, 2020

SYDNEY: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps’ opening one-day international against Australia, team officials said.

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.

