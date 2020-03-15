close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
March 15, 2020

PSB’s swimming pool, hostel closed

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Swimming pool and hostel facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSB) have been closed following government decision to discourage large gathering. “Swimming pool at the Complex has been closed immediately. Hostels and coaching centres including within the Complex are to be vacated and fumigated,” M Saeed, Director Establishment said.

