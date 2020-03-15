PSB’s swimming pool, hostel closed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Swimming pool and hostel facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSB) have been closed following government decision to discourage large gathering. “Swimming pool at the Complex has been closed immediately. Hostels and coaching centres including within the Complex are to be vacated and fumigated,” M Saeed, Director Establishment said.
