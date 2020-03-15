PCB urged to shift Lahore’s PSL matches to Karachi

KARACHI: The franchises have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the remaining matches of Lahore-leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 to Karachi.

A web portal said that some of the franchises are of the view that by flying to Lahore for the remaining matches will incur travel expenses. They have said that as matches are being held in empty stadium then it does not matter these are held in Lahore or Karachi. The Board has already rescheduled the PSL with the final to be held at Lahore on March 18 to reduce the event upto four days. Moreover the Board has also replaced play-offs with the semi-finals, thus reducing the six-team event to 33 matches instead of 34.