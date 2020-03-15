PSL-5: Qalandars face Sultans today

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The match will start at 2:00pm local time.

Lahore Qalandars are at the 4th position in the points table with 8 points while Multan Sultans are at the 1st position with 14 points.

The tournament has taken a massive shift from playoffs to semi-final format due to COVID-19. Qalandars have to win their upcoming clash in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Their winning streak of three games came to its end in the previous game against Karachi Kings. However, now they will have to get back on the winning track. They have a strong batting line up that comprises of Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar, who have shown some glimpses of their good form in the last couple of games.

The Qalandars have baffled everyone with their back to back win in Lahore leg. they were at the lowest ebb in the previous editions of the PSL and their fortunes turned around with the brilliant performances of their batsmen like Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Sohail Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez, and lately Fakhar Zaman.

Multan Sultans are leading the table with 14 points and have already qualified for the semi-final stage. So, they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. Moreover, they managed a convincing win against Peshawar Zalmi in the absence of their star players like Rilee Rossouw and James Vince, who have returned back to their country due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they would be eager to end their group stage on a high note. Though Sultans are through with a record of five wins from six completed matches, but this is where they could get nervous. A loss of momentum, the realisation that one bad day at the office could bring their hopes crashing down. Sultans, they have also lost key players. James Vince and Rilee Rossouw, the backbone of their batting, have gone home. Moeen Ali needs to step up. They needed their admittedly excellent bowling attack to get them out of a hole against Peshawar on Friday. The weather forecast says that it will be a cloudy day with no chances of rain on the matchday. The track at Gaddafi Stadium has so far gone in the favour of batsmen. The bowlers will get some assistance in the first half of the game. But, later on, the batsmen can take the charge against bowlers without much hassle. In the last five games, the chasing side ended up winning on majority of the occasions.