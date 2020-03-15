Privatisation processes

This refers to the editorial, ‘Privatization plans’ (March 13). The editorial has rightly criticised the fresh privaization plans of 46 entities and has cautioned the government of its disastrous effects, the main one being unemployment without driving any tangible benefits. It was in 1990 that Pakistan started privatisation with the aim to sell loss making units. Ninety percent of the money was to be utilized in retiring debts and 10 percent was to be spent on the social sector. But practically this did not happen and we kept borrowing loans. In the process, we lost the units and the money went in the hands of foreigners.

The most important factor in privatisation is to get maximum price but in our case we under evaluate and rules are framed to benefit the buyers by ignoring own interests. Unfortunately, our past record on privatisation has been pathetic and valuable assets were sold at throw-away prices. It would be of interest to throw some light on some profitable units privatised. As a matter of principle, the units privatised should exclude land which is state property. A much better solution lies in the gradual sale of shares through the public on two counts. That way, the asset will remain in the hands of Pakistan, and our own people will be benefited and fear of further unemployment and increasing income inequalities will not be there as suggested in the editorial.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi