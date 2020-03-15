Containment

Since the novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan’s neighbouring countries, people in our country are worried that if this epidemic outbreaks in Pakistan it will probably cost many lives. However, the way health officials are performing to avoid the spread of coronavirus is commendable.

Meanwhile, 30 cases of the virus have been reported in the country and most of them have a history of travelling to affected countries. This means that our health officials have succeeded to some extent. I hope that they will keep up their efforts throughout this epidemic.

Bakhtawar Rakhshani

Hub