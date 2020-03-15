Pakistan capture international trophy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won the international trophy in the 59th National Amateur Golf Championship following penultimate day’s action at the Islamabad Club on Saturday.

Taimoor Khan and Zohaib Asif secured an aggregate score of 303 over two days to leave Sri Lanka’s team of Punith de Silva and Udesh C Perera behind by three strokes.

Pakistan had also won the JR Jayewardene Trophy on Friday. The country’s top amateur golfer Ghazanfar Mehmood held on to his top place on the leaderboard with a high quality second round golf that fetched him a score of four under 68.

Following his score of par in the first round, he was seen at his best on Saturday as he notched up the best score of the tournament so far. His aggregate score of 140 gave him a clear five strokes edge over his nearest rival Taimoor Khan, who carded a score of par 72. Tariq Mehmood (147) is a further two strokes behind. Tariq carded two over in the second round.

Ghazanfar carded three birdies on the trot from the fourth to the sixth holes and then again on the ninth. He also had a bogey on the 8th hole. Besides playing pars on the back nine, Ghazanfar chipped in with a birdie on hole No 13.

Federal Golf Association won the inter-association title followed by Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. Umar Khokhar, Raja Israr, Zubair Hussain and Tariq Mehmood combined to get a score of 450. AQ Bokhari, Dr Hamza Khattak, Khalid Khan and Taimoor Khan represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that managed a score of 475.

Meanwhile, following the government’s instructions, the Pakistan Golf Federation has cancelled the prize distribution ceremony of the 59th National Amateur Golf Championship that was earlier scheduled for Sunday evening.

A PGF handout said, “We regret to inform all the invitees and participants and media covering the event that due to prevailing coronavirus situation, alert and top priority direction from the Government of Pakistan, the prize distribution ceremony of the 59th National Amateur Golf Championship has been cancelled.”