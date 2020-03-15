Pak Davis Cup team to get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced cash awards for the Davis Cup team that defeated Slovenia 3-0 in the Group I playoff tie here.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan praised the outstanding performance displayed by Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan and the entire staff in beating a strong European outfit. “We got the prize money from the International Tennis Federation and pooled in some more from the PTF kitty to present cash awards for the team,” he said.

The PTF announced that it will award $5,000 to Aisam, $3,000 to Aqeel and $1,000 each to the other team members including Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Abid, Heera Ashiq and non-playing captain Mushaf Zia

In a message Saifullah said: “It’s a matter of great delight and pride for me, the PTF, and surely the whole nation, on the win and the manner in which Aisam and Aqeel snatched victory from players with much higher world rankings. This is just a token for what they have achieved for the country not only in this tie but throughout all these years.

“I must take this opportunity to remind the government to appreciate the huge importance of a victory against the European country, something that totally surprised the international tennis community.

“The government must urgently attend to the matter and give the team much deserved cash rewards. Athletes that keep our flag flying high must be recognised at all levels, to keep their morale high and to continue their efforts to train even harder.”

Pakistan will now face Japan — Asia’s toughest team — in the opening tie of the Davis Cup World Group I in Islamabad from September 18 to 20. The draw announced on Friday evening also sees No 6 seeds India playing Finland, top seeds Belgium taking on Bolivia and No 2 seeds Argentina locking horns with Belarus.