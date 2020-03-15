Gang of car lifters busted, five cars recovered

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed two members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP Investigation constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspectors Noor-Ullah and Habiib Ullah along with other officials. This team achieved success and apprehended two members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Fazal Subhan S/o Muhammad Ilyas resident of Mardan and Khalid Khan Dabang s/o Musfar Khan resident of District Peshawar.. Police team recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away nine more vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them Mardan and Peshawar. Efforts are underway for their recovery.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team. DIG has further directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.