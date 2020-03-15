close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Women’s Day celebrated

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Rawalpindi: Women’s achievements were celebrated at an event organised to commemorate International Women’s Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday.

Speakers from government departments, media, NGOs, youth, volunteers and related stakeholders participated in the event organized by Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan, Federal, GB & AJK Region.

They were of the view that “an equal world is an enabled world (Each for Equal)”. Discussion was held on women achievements, needs to celebrate this day, raise awareness against bias and suggested actions to ensure equality between men and women.

Latest News

More From Islamabad