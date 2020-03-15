Women’s Day celebrated

Rawalpindi: Women’s achievements were celebrated at an event organised to commemorate International Women’s Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday.

Speakers from government departments, media, NGOs, youth, volunteers and related stakeholders participated in the event organized by Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan, Federal, GB & AJK Region.

They were of the view that “an equal world is an enabled world (Each for Equal)”. Discussion was held on women achievements, needs to celebrate this day, raise awareness against bias and suggested actions to ensure equality between men and women.