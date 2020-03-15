2 boys reunited with families

Islamabad: Islamabad Khanna police on Saturday recovered two boys who went missing from the area of Khanna and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said.

He said that Naveed Ahmed resident of Khanna lodged the report with Khanna police station that his son along with friend had been missing. He stated that they were traced by the family members but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Khanna police registered First Information Report (case no. 116) on October 12, -03-2020 under section 365 PPC.

Following this compliant, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sardar Ghulam Mustafa headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna police station Sub- Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa constable Nadeem and others. This team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boys Later, police reunited them with their parents after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.