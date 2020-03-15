Obituary

Islamabad: Nikhat Siddiqui, wife of Azhar Zia, and sister of Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Shahab Siddiqui and Dr. Shahjee Siddiqui passed away on March 14. She was laid to rest at Sector H-8 graveyard. Dua for the departed soul will be held today (Sunday) from Asar to Maghrib (for gents at Masjid Ma,aaz bin Jabal, street 65, sector I-8/3, Islamabad) and (for ladies at House No. 2 , Service Road I-8/3).the family can be contacted at 03008248861; 03335160204.