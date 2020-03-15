Col Mustahsan Tirmizi passes away

Islamabad: Colonel Syed Mustahsan Ali Tirmizi, ASC (15th PMA Long Course) died here on Saturday after protracted illness.

His funeral procession will be carried out today (Sunday) from House No. 59, Street 68, Sector G-9/3 and funeral prayer will be offered at Army graveyard, Racecourse, Rawalpindi, at 2 p.m.

He is survived by two sons Amir Tirmizi, Dr. Ali Tirmizi and a daughter.

He was son of Syed Niaz Ahmed Tirmizi, principal and founder of Muslim High School No. 1, Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi. He was elder brother of Syed Nafees Tirmizi, Major (r) Shaheen Tirmizi (MOL), Syed Rashid Tirmizi, Syed Rizwan Tirmizi (GM Shalimar Hotel) and Colonel (r) Ehtisham Tirmizi. For further information his son Amir Tirmizi can be reached at cell phone no. 0300-8551065.