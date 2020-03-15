Marriage halls, cinemas, tuition centres closed down

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Chief Secretary Punjab, enforcement teams of local management have shut down all marriage halls, theatres, cinema halls and tuition centres all around Rawalpindi district on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has cancelled all kinds of NOCs to arrange different ceremonies.

The local management has locked down all examination centres as well where exams of different cadres were being taken. The local management not only locked examination centres but also deputed police officials.

The local management has sent a direction to all marriage halls to cancel all ceremonies for three weeks till April 5, 2020. The local management has also cancel all kinds of NOCs for local gatherings, festival celebrations like Jashn-e-Baharan including Sports Festival.

Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan has sent directions to local managements throughout the province to immediately shut down all marriage halls and tuition centres.

The Adiala Jail management has also stopped meetings with all kinds of prisoners till April 5.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that they have closed down all marriage halls, tuition centres, theatre and cinema halls. All kinds of public gatherings have also been cancelled immediately. “Violators will face strict legal action in this regard,” he warned. He also said that he has cancelled all kinds of NOCs to arrange Majalis, Mahafils, Naat, Urs, Conference, Jashn-e-Baharan and Sports Festivals.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab, Only foreigners could stay in religious madaras.

Like all parts of the world, the fear of coronavirus epidemic has gripped the garrison city sending a panic wave across the metropolis where people have cancelled wedding receptions, public gatherings and food streets and picnic spots wore a deserted look on Saturday. Sources disclosed that a high-level meeting was continuing to shut down all lower and higher courts as well till April 5 to avoid coronavirus epidemic till the filing of this report.