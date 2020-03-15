Another patient tested positive taking tally to 3 at PIMS

Islamabad : Another patient has been confirmed positive for illness caused by 2019 novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday taking total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to three at PIMS.

The 30-year old female tested positive at PIMS reached Pakistan from United States one-and-a-half week back. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi but after suspecting her a patient of COVID-19, the private hospital referred her to PIMS two days back, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The female patient has been put on ventilator as she is in critical condition, he said. He added that another two confirmed patients of COVID-19 have already been undergoing treatment at PIMS though they are in stable condition.

He said till date, the PIMS has received a total of five suspected patients of COVID-19 of which three have been confirmed positive while two were tested negative though all the five patients are undergoing treatment at PIMS.

It is important that the first patient of COVID-19, a 61-year old male was tested positive for the disease at PIMS on February 26. He reached Pakistan from Iran, the third most affected country by novel coronavirus 2019 in the world so far.