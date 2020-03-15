MoU signed to build public toilet containers

LAHORE ;An MoU was signed to build public toilet containers across Lahore.

The agreement was signed between Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Corporation Officer of the Lahore Metropolitan Officer Corporation and Salman Sufi, founder of the Salman Sufi Foundation.

The MoU came as a response to a meeting between Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum and Salman Sufi, where the commissioner agreed to provide full-fledged support and facilitation to the foundation in order to alleviate problems of hygiene and sanitation for citizens of Lahore.

Both MCL and the Salman Sufi Foundation have agreed to launch the initiative of public toilet containers in areas with huge pedestrian footfall in Lahore such as Barkat Markat, Canal Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Ferozepur Road as well as other areas. The commissioner reiterated that the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation would always welcome and embrace initiatives that are designed by civil society by collaborating with the government and local administration to improve the condition of our existing facilities. The Saaf Bath project is primarily targeted to benefit pedestrians especially women who do not have access to clean or safe public toilets in Pakistan. As a part of the pilot project, the foundation will install container public toilets in Lahore and Karachi. It will simultaneously be responsible for training sanitation workers and provide them with the necessary equipment in order to improve the upkeep of the toilets.