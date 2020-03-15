Strict implementation of instructions on coronavirus ordered

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has ordered all the relevant departments and field officers that the directions issued by the federal and Punjab governments regarding prevention of coronavirus be implemented in letter and spirit.

The chief secretary (CS) issued the orders while chairing an emergency meeting at Camp Office late Friday. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments, including Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Specialised Healthcare and Education Department, Schools Education Department, Higher Education Department, Industries Department, Housing Department and irrigation Department, Lahore division commissioner and deputy commissioner whereas all other divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through a video link.

The CS said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government and no stone would be left unturned to fulfil this important responsibility. He asked the officers to work diligently for prevention of coronavirus, considering it a national duty.

The CS issued instructions to the provincial departments to remain alert and keep close coordination with the federal government. He directed all field officers to ensure compliance with the Punjab government’s directions about closure of all educational institutes and ban on all kinds of gatherings for next three weeks throughout the province. He also asked them to get implemented the orders regarding closure of all marriage/banquet halls, marquees, cancelation of all kinds of religious congregations, ceremonies and public gatherings, and ban on meeting with prisoners in jails for three weeks across the province.

He directed that in the wake of impending coronavirus alert, all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions and universities (both public and private) be kept closed for three weeks and all examinations being conducted or to be conducted during the coming three weeks be cancelled.

He said that all tuition centres and Deeni Madaris (religious seminaries) would also be closed and only foreign students might be allowed to reside in hostels of madaris.

PSL matches will be played without spectators, he added.

protection: Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said 136 countries had become victims of coronavirus, yet the situation regarding the virus spread in Pakistan was under control as PTI government is working day and night to protect people from the menace.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Saturday along with noted physician Dr Asim Khan, he said the government had launched coronavirus prevention campaign under the leadership of Dr Asim Khan. He said Health Ministry and other institutions were ready to counter any emergency situation, adding that all hospitals were equipped with coronavirus treatment facilities and they had isolation rooms. He advised the people to take extra precautionary measures to protect themselves from the deadly disease. He asked the people to wash hands frequently, keep themselves clean and sterilised, avoid going to crowded places and doing unnecessary travel and visits outside homes to prevent the spread of virus.

Lauding the government’s measures against spread of the virus, he said all screening facilities for passengers at borders and airports were being conducted, while passengers were also being screened at railway stations, bus stands, etc.

He appealed to the people to support the government in its efforts to save the nation from coronavirus. He asked the nation not to fear from coronavirus, but fight against it along with the government. He said the virus would die its natural death after the summer arrived.

Later, he supervised the coronavirus prevention spray at the Lahore Press Club.