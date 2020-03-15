close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

PU postpones meetings

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) will remain closed till April 5 and the meetings of selection boards scheduled from March 16 to March 30, 2020, have been postponed.

A PU spokesman said in a press statement issued here on Saturday that the university had also postponed all exams scheduled from March 16 to April 4, 2020 and new dates will be announced later.

He said, however, all the teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their offices as per working hours.

Latest News

More From Lahore