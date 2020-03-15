PU postpones meetings

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) will remain closed till April 5 and the meetings of selection boards scheduled from March 16 to March 30, 2020, have been postponed.

A PU spokesman said in a press statement issued here on Saturday that the university had also postponed all exams scheduled from March 16 to April 4, 2020 and new dates will be announced later.

He said, however, all the teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their offices as per working hours.