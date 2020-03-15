close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 15, 2020

PhD awarded

Lahore

 
March 15, 2020

LAHORE : University of Gujrat has awarded a PhD degree to Sarmad Iqbal after completion of his thesis, “Investigative Journalism and Social Responsibility Theory: A Press Appraisal.”

He completed his research work under the supervision of Dr Zahid Yousuf.

University of Gujrat has issued a notification in this regard.

Latest News

More From Lahore