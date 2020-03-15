PhD awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : University of Gujrat has awarded a PhD degree to Sarmad Iqbal after completion of his thesis, “Investigative Journalism and Social Responsibility Theory: A Press Appraisal.”
He completed his research work under the supervision of Dr Zahid Yousuf.
University of Gujrat has issued a notification in this regard.
