PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

Usamah Iyyaz Billah, son of Tariq Iyyaz Billah, was awarded PhD in Commerce, Jaffar Ali, s/o Khushi Muhammadin, in Botany, Muhammad Jawed Aslam, s/o Muhammad Ashraf, in Communication Studies and Mehwish Sharif, daughter of Syed Muhammad Sharif Tirmazi, in the subject of Chemistry.