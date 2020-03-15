close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

PU awards four PhDs

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

Usamah Iyyaz Billah, son of Tariq Iyyaz Billah, was awarded PhD in Commerce, Jaffar Ali, s/o Khushi Muhammadin, in Botany, Muhammad Jawed Aslam, s/o Muhammad Ashraf, in Communication Studies and Mehwish Sharif, daughter of Syed Muhammad Sharif Tirmazi, in the subject of Chemistry.

