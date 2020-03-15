117,000 children to be vaccinated against polio

Islamabad : More than 117,000 children would be administered polio drops in Islamabad during upcoming anti-polio campaign from March 16 to March 22, 2020.

The overall arrangements for the anti-polio drive was reviewed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat. The meeting was attended among others by the officials of Health Department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, WHO and Islamabad police.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that more than 117,000 children would be administered polio drops in Islamabad during upcoming anti-polio campaign from March 16 to March 22, 2020. He said that it is the special campaign being launched after detecting a polio case in Rawalpindi and it would be launched in special zone from 9th avenue to Tarnol.

He said that schools and religious seminaries would be also included in this campaign. All arrangements for this drive have been completed and it would be kicked off from Monday (March 16). Closure of

cinemas, hostels: The district administration of the federal capital on Saturday ordered closure of all the cinema halls, marriage and banquet halls, private hostels whether private or public and other places of public gatherings in Islamabad for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, all the educational examinations being conducted and or be conducted have also been postponed along with closure of all the educational institutions and religious seminaries.

The notification also says that all the religious congregations and ceremonies shall also remain suspended and all the sports festivals would also cancelled. “There will also no official or private public gatherings including seminars, sports and cultural events during the next three weeks,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shafqaat who is also deputy commissioner Islamabad in a statement said they were also considering close down shopping malls and public parks.

He advised the public that there was no need use face-mask as a precautionary measure unless a person is suffering from flu. “We have already distributed 100,000 masks free of costs and arranging more but there is no need to use mask unless you are suffering from flu,” he said.

However, he hands and body should be kept clean adding one needed was to avoid Corona Virus. “Once its start there is no medicine for it and you need to enhance your immunity and avoid public gathering,” he said.

APP adds: Special working women have demanded on Saturday the authorities concerned to provide them equal rights in jobs opportunities, healthcare, education and need to formulate a mechanism to address their issues.

Talking to this scribe of the this agency, an official of Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Mehmood Raza said, "Ministry was working to enhance the job quota for disabled women and would also plan to launch health insurance plan to benefit them with best possibilities and these plans would be implemented in our next bill.

"According to details, the special working women were facing several hardships at offices in the federal capital due to lack of required facilities and therefore demanded the authorities concerned to provide them ease.

According to them, most of the buildings were not constructed according to their physical disabilities or availability of medical practitioners for them to regularly treat their life-long diseases or managing any emergency like situation.

Similarly, they stressed on the need that the authorities should also constructed residential places according to special persons'' needs and the offices should also keep in view their requirements.

Nosheen Raza, a special working woman said mostly offices do not have special ramps for easy access of disabled women and added that it was a big headache for them to approach offices with the help of colleagues which was not possible on daily basis.

She said that all required facilities should be added in the buildings to make them disabled friendly.

She said disabled workers are keen to work but have to face discrimination when it come to their wages, they were always paid less.

Another woman there was need to launch awareness campaigns relating to our issues so that it would be resolve as soon as possible. Disabled women Afiqa Khan said, “Women Parliamentary Caucus annually hold awards for disabled women which was a positive gesture as an encouragement.”

When contacted to Ministry of Human Rights an official of the ministry assured to formulate a policy to ensure facilities for special women to help them work in friendly environment.